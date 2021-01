EE. UU. inicia un nuevo Congreso con más mujeres que nunca antes

Today marks the start of the 117th Congress, in which a record number of a women will serve in the House & Senate. As of today, women are:



✅ 26.9% of Congress

✅ 27.1% of the U.S. House

✅ 26% of the U.S. Senate



(Also, >50% of the U.S. population.)