Covid19Hoy: decenas de pacientes están siendo trasladados por la saturación hospitalaria en París

#NEW



“Very difficult to pause, but the right thing to do”



-NIAC’s Prof Karina Butler tells @gavreilly the HPRA received an alert from Norway last night



“A cluster of 4 very serious clotting events..3 of which involved clots in the brain, 1 fatal”@VirginMediaNews #AstraZeneca pic.twitter.com/8sjL4YwKDc