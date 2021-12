Día Internacional del Migrante: “nunca ha sido tan urgente demostrar solidaridad”

It's International #MigrantsDay



2⃣8⃣1⃣ million people – 1 in every 30 – is a migrant, making for 3.6% of global 🌎🌍🌏 population. Regardless of legal status, all migrants have the right to healthcare



👉https://t.co/VqLX62YyR6 pic.twitter.com/7gFPkxxQgn