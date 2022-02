Isabel II, la reina más longeva, celebra 70 años en el trono

On February 6 this year, The Queen will become the first British Monarch to celebrate a #PlatinumJubilee.



🧵👇A thread on what to expect throughout the year as we celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years of service to the UK and Commonwealth.



🔗https://t.co/6RW1hMMKfv pic.twitter.com/8gAUTe1Zqf