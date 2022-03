EN DIRECTO | Rusia toma la planta nuclear de Zaporiyia; la OTAN descarta zona de exclusión aérea

🔴 #LIVE: "Our main responsibility, our core task, is to protect over a billion people living in allied countries 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇨🇦🇪🇺"#NATO's Jens Stoltenberg reiterates that the bloc will not intervene in #Ukraine 🇺🇦⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ByHokDRTSH