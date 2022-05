Rusia prosigue ataque con misiles en el este de Ucrania; nuevas evacuaciones en Azovstal

At night in Kharkiv Oblast Museum of Hryhoriy Skovoroda was destroyed by a direct hit of Russian missile



It was XVIIIcent building where🇺🇦philosopher Skovoroda worked for last years of his life.This year,🇺🇦will celebrate the 300th anniversary of his birth https://t.co/l681fOSpzG pic.twitter.com/dO4kn9OrWl