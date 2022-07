Rusia proclama control de toda la provincia de Lugansk tras presunta caída de Lysychansk

Ukraine destroyed 1 of 4 🇷🇺 military bases in occup Melitopol - mayor Ivan Fedorov



🇺🇦 made 30 strikes on this base. As well, armored train carrying ammunition went off the rails thanks to partisans - https://t.co/wZm0ij1hDX



📽️Reportedly, airfield was hit https://t.co/oELdYpt3pH pic.twitter.com/HdK0b1fZJt