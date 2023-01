Aumenta a 40 cifra de muertos en Dnipro tras un ataque ruso que el Kremlin niega

‼️At night, Russians launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia.



🏠A residential building in the city center was damaged.



There are 5 wounded persons, two of them are children.



Another 🇷🇺 🚀 hit an enterprise in the suburb. A 🔥 broke out in the hangar.



📸: President's Office pic.twitter.com/p18ZkwRLF1