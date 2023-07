"Simplemente no existe": Putin siembra dudas sobre el futuro de Wagner tras reunión con Prigozhin

❗️ Overnight, the Russians attacked #KryvyiRih, #Dnipropetrovsk region, with drones. Air Defence shot down 6 #Shaheds, but there was a hit at a utility company. At least one man was injured, Serhii Lysak, head of the Regional Military Administration, reported.



📷: Serhii Lysak /… pic.twitter.com/Y9blR9dgsX