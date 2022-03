Un hombre armado mató a al menos cinco personas en un suburbio de Tel Aviv

𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞

MDA EMT Menachem Englander

"l Iive on Hashneim Street in #BneiBrak and I was at home when I heard #gunshots. I immediately went out to the street and saw a #terrorist pointing a weapon at me. By a miracle his weapon jammed and he couldn't shoot..." pic.twitter.com/TnW2jBqAjn