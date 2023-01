Al-Assad y la Fuerza Aérea siria, "perpetradores" del ataque químico de 2018 en Duma

New @UNRWA figures: the cost of a food basket in #Lebanon rose 112% from Q4 2021 to Q4 2022, to an average of > 1 million Lebanese Lira per person.



🫓 Bread prices have risen 167%

🚰 Bottled water now costs 80,000LBP per 20L

💸 93% of #Palestinian refugees now living in poverty