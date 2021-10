El matrimonio anciano que se protegió del volcán de La Palma en una lancha

Margaretha y Luis, a bordo del barco donde se refugian de la erupción del volcán Cumbre Vieja, el 3 de octubre de 2021 en el puerto de Tazacorte, en la isla canaria de La Palma Margaretha and Luis, 80 and 90 years old, wait on their boat where they have settled after fleeing their home following the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano two weeks ago, in the port of Tazacorte, on the Canary Island of La Palma on October 3, 2021. A new flow of highly liquid lava emerged from the volcano erupting in Spain's Canary islands on October 1, authorities said, as a huge magma shelf continues to build on the Atlantic ocean.

Jorge Guerrero AFP