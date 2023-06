Fiscalía de Colombia investiga muerte de oficial involucrado en escándalo que salpica al gobierno

A supporter of Colombian president Gustavo Petro demonstrates in demand of the resignation of Attorney General Francisco Barbosa, in front of the Attorney General's Office in Bogota on June 13, 2023. A political scandal in Colombia that erupted with claims of the alleged illegal wiretapping of a presidential aide's nanny, comes to a head this week with those involved due to give evidence to prosecutors. To gain access to her calls, a false report was allegedly used to link her to organized crime, according to Attorney General Francisco Barbosa, who opened an investigation. The case has drawn in President Gustavo Petro and has been blamed for the apparent suicide last week of a policeman attached to his security.

© Juan Pablo PINO / AFP