Twitter : les internautes votent majoritairement en faveur de la démission d'Elon Musk

I have to believe $TSLA outside directors are putting pressure on Elon to give up his role as $TWTR CEO. It’s hard to ignore the numbers since TWTR deal closed on 10/27 ( $TSLA -33% vs NDX unch’d) while 10yrTY have DROPPED from 3.92% to 3.48% on Friday. pic.twitter.com/cUC1Wp9u5P