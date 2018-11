Syrie : dans le camp oublié de Rokbane, l'aide humanitaire arrive enfin

67 trucks 🚛 of humanitarian cargo10,075 WFP food rations 📦 for50,000 people ️ 👨‍👩‍👧‍👧For 9 months, families in #RukbanCamp lived in harsh conditions without any humanitarian aid. Now they have access to WFP food & shelter necessities from @UNinSyria ahead of winter. pic.twitter.com/Sd2p262MWg