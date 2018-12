Le financement du mur mexicain, condition de Trump pour la fin du "shutdown"

The US Capitol is seen in Washington DC on December 24, 2018. US lawmakers headed home for Christmas leaving the government partially shut for a third day in an impasse over President Donald Trump's demand for border wall funding. More than 400,000 federal employees are reporting to their jobs on Monday but won't get their salaries, while nearly 400,000 others "will be locked out of work with no pay," the American Federation of Government Employees union said.

Eric Baradat / AFP