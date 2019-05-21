Le monde de la Formule 1 pleure la mort de la légende Niki Lauda
Triste réveil pour le monde de la Formule 1, qui a perdu Niki lauda, légende de la catégorie reine du sport automobile, dans la nuit de lundi à mardi. Sans surprise, les hommages abondent sur les réseaux sociaux.
Dans les heures qui ont suivi l'annonce de la mort de Niki Lauda, légende de la Formule 1 décédée à 70 ans, dans la nuit de lundi à mardi, le monde des paddocks n'a pas feint sa tristesse.
Anonimes, instances, écuries et pilotes rendent hommage à un combattant légendaire, dont la trajectoire unique l'aura mené à trois couronnes mondiales et un demi-siècle de présence autour de circuit, dans l'encadrement des cadors du circuit, comme Ferrari ou plus récemment Mercedes.
Rest in peace Niki Lauda.Formula 1 (@F1) 21 mai 2019
Forever carried in our hearts, forever immortalised in our history. The motorsport community today mourns the devastating loss of a true legend.
The thoughts of everyone at F1 are with his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/olmnjDaefo
The motor sport world is today mourning the death of @F1 legend Niki Lauda, who passed away last night at the age of 70. https://t.co/WygVpWObJdFIA (@fia) 21 mai 2019
Niki Lauda was a hero of motor sport, who inspired me in my youth. He is a milestone in the history of @F1 . All my thoughts go out to his family, friends and @MercedesAMGF1 team.#NikiLauda #F1 pic.twitter.com/aAoIVwexZUJean Todt (@JeanTodt) 21 mai 2019
❤ Niki, 1949 - 2019 pic.twitter.com/tMPi7s2ODEMercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) 21 mai 2019
All at McLaren are deeply saddened to learn that our friend, colleague and 1984 Formula 1 World Champion, Niki Lauda, has passed away. Niki will forever be in our hearts and enshrined in our history. #RIPNiki pic.twitter.com/Ndd9ZEfm6BMcLaren (@McLarenF1) 21 mai 2019
Everyone at Ferrari is deeply saddened at the news of the death of our dear friend Niki Lauda. He won two of his three world championships with us and will always be in our hearts and in those of all Ferrari fans. Our sincere condolences go to all his family and friends.#CiaoNiki pic.twitter.com/mbzZBNZiRZScuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) 21 mai 2019
A champion. A legend. A friend.Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) 21 mai 2019
Ruhe in Frieden Niki. pic.twitter.com/dZ7CJmi5nC
Dear Niki... pic.twitter.com/nsJk2z1qAMNico Rosberg (@nico_rosberg) 21 mai 2019
Shocking and sad news this morning. RIP Niki 😔 pic.twitter.com/2bnNdgKzMsFernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) 21 mai 2019
RIP Niki 🙏🏼#legend pic.twitter.com/E2dM5emEYUValtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) 21 mai 2019
RIP Niki 😔 pic.twitter.com/atc0iQanANJenson Button (@JensonButton) 21 mai 2019
Can't find the words.. a special person has passed away. 😔Nico Hülkenberg (@HulkHulkenberg) 21 mai 2019
Rest in Peace, Niki! pic.twitter.com/qDbPCqL4tf
Very sad day.Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) 21 mai 2019
Rest in peace Legend. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/aN5w32MAe5
R.I.P Niki LaudaRomain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) 21 mai 2019
A legend is gone 😭#legend #sad #F1 pic.twitter.com/Lo3afrlg19
Bye bye Niki. You gave us all great life lessons and memories. #nikilauda #f1 https://t.co/L4qhwcfgnwDamon Hill (@HillF1) 21 mai 2019