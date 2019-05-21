Accéder au contenu principal
En Direct
#Vincent Lambert
#FestivalDeCannes2019
France
Afrique
Reportages
Les plus vus

Le monde de la Formule 1 pleure la mort de la légende Niki Lauda

Première publication : Dernière modification :

Niki Lauda, légende de la formule 1, est mort à l'âge de 70 ans.
Niki Lauda, légende de la formule 1, est mort à l'âge de 70 ans. Jorge Guerrero, AFP
Texte par : Yann BUXEDA Suivre

Triste réveil pour le monde de la Formule 1, qui a perdu Niki lauda, légende de la catégorie reine du sport automobile, dans la nuit de lundi à mardi. Sans surprise, les hommages abondent sur les réseaux sociaux.

PUBLICITÉ

Dans les heures qui ont suivi l'annonce de la mort de Niki Lauda, légende de la Formule 1 décédée à 70 ans, dans la nuit de lundi à mardi, le monde des paddocks n'a pas feint sa tristesse.

Anonimes, instances, écuries et pilotes rendent hommage à un combattant légendaire, dont la trajectoire unique l'aura mené à trois couronnes mondiales et un demi-siècle de présence autour de circuit, dans l'encadrement des cadors du circuit, comme Ferrari ou plus récemment Mercedes.

Cette page n'est pas disponible.

Il semblerait qu'il y ait une erreur de notre côté et que cette page ne soit pas disponible. Nos équipes vont se pencher sur la question pour résoudre ce problème au plus tôt.