Nakabuye Hilda Flavia, figure de l'écologie en Ouganda : "Greta Thunberg est mon inspiration"

It's not #MotherNature that needs our protection, if we want to #livewell, it's paramount that we care for it. During a Weekly #lakeshorecleanup activity to #PreserveOurLakes #BeatPlasticPollution #NatureBasedSolutions @UNFCCC @UNHumanRights @UNCCD @GermanyUN @Fridays4FutureU pic.twitter.com/57Sc7uXDNQ