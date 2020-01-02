Accéder au contenu principal
Mort de David Stern : le monde du basket rend hommage au visage de la NBA

Publié le : Modifié le :

David Stern, ici avec Michael Jordan, est mort le 1er janvier 2020.
David Stern, ici avec Michael Jordan, est mort le 1er janvier 2020. Brian Bahr, AFP
Texte par : Yann BUXEDA Suivre

Grand artisan du développement de la NBA à travers le monde durant trois décennies, de 1984 à 2014, David Stern est mort, mercredi 1er janvier. Un décès qui a, sans surprise, plongé le monde du basket dans le deuil.



Il aura été le moteur de la NBA durant trois décennies. À 77 ans, David Stern est mort, mercredi 1er janvier, des suites d'une hémorragie cérébrale. Un décès qui laisse la ligue nord-américaine de basket-ball, mastodonte du "sport entertainment", orpheline de l'homme qui lui a redonné vie alors qu'elle périclitait au début des années 1980. Sa disparition a très logiquement entraîné des centaines d'hommages à travers le monde du basket, qui pleure l'homme d'affaires, le visionnaire, le réformateur, mais aussi plus simplement l'individu.
 


Le compte Twitter officiel de la NBA a immédiatement rendu hommage aux "extraordinaires talents" d'un homme reconnu pour son "attention aux détails" et sa "force de travail", mots choisis par l'actuel "commissioner" – le président - de la Ligue, Adam Silver. Dans la foulée, les plus grandes stars de l'histoire de ce sport se sont relayées pour entretenir sa mémoire, à l'image de Michael Jordan, qui a remercié chaleureusement l'homme qui lui a "ouvert les portes du succès". Voici quelques-unes des principales réactions publiées ces dernières heures. 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

