Mort de David Stern : le monde du basket rend hommage au visage de la NBA
Publié le : Modifié le :
Grand artisan du développement de la NBA à travers le monde durant trois décennies, de 1984 à 2014, David Stern est mort, mercredi 1er janvier. Un décès qui a, sans surprise, plongé le monde du basket dans le deuil.
Il aura été le moteur de la NBA durant trois décennies. À 77 ans, David Stern est mort, mercredi 1er janvier, des suites d'une hémorragie cérébrale. Un décès qui laisse la ligue nord-américaine de basket-ball, mastodonte du "sport entertainment", orpheline de l'homme qui lui a redonné vie alors qu'elle périclitait au début des années 1980. Sa disparition a très logiquement entraîné des centaines d'hommages à travers le monde du basket, qui pleure l'homme d'affaires, le visionnaire, le réformateur, mais aussi plus simplement l'individu.
January 1, 2020
Le compte Twitter officiel de la NBA a immédiatement rendu hommage aux "extraordinaires talents" d'un homme reconnu pour son "attention aux détails" et sa "force de travail", mots choisis par l'actuel "commissioner" – le président - de la Ligue, Adam Silver. Dans la foulée, les plus grandes stars de l'histoire de ce sport se sont relayées pour entretenir sa mémoire, à l'image de Michael Jordan, qui a remercié chaleureusement l'homme qui lui a "ouvert les portes du succès". Voici quelques-unes des principales réactions publiées ces dernières heures.
NBA legend and Hornets owner Michael Jordan’s statement to @TheAthletic @Stadium on death of iconic NBA commissioner David Stern: pic.twitter.com/0MZUiB4pRh— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 1, 2020
RIP Mr David Stern— SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 1, 2020
The best commissioner to ever do it. pic.twitter.com/SgO0hMX3Ia
David Stern was such a history maker. When I announced in 1991 I had HIV, people thought they could get the virus from shaking my hand. When David allowed me to play in the 1992 All Star Game in Orlando and then play for the Olympic Dream Team, we were able to change the world.— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 1, 2020
Very sad day for basketball. We saw David Stern a lot in the 90s and I found him to be kind, thoughtful and almost always the smartest person in the room. He was an innovator who helped grow our sport into a global game and his impact will never be forgotten. RIP, Commissioner. pic.twitter.com/FzlJwnJmrK— Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 1, 2020
The game changed in so many ways under David Stern’s leadership and vision. He demanded the best of everyone because he gave it himself. #Respect Thank you Commissioner. RIP 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/veT9GQfrdC— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 1, 2020
Will never forget the words you spoke this day! "With the 7th pick" changed my life forever. Thank you and your family for your leadership and commitment to growing the game of basketball around the World. Forever grateful. RIP Commisoner Stern! pic.twitter.com/o7S4IT54NQ— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) January 1, 2020
RIP David Stern🙏🏾! Shaking your hand on June, 26, 2003 was a dream come true ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZCT7naJPcU— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 1, 2020
Rest In Peace #DavidStern 🙏🏻— Tony Parker (@tonyparker) January 1, 2020
You will be missed immensely. #NBAfamily #grateful pic.twitter.com/aj66UALo1J
Thank you David Stern, the greatest commissioner of any professional sports ever. Thank you for what you’ve done for the game globally. May you Rest In Peace— Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) January 1, 2020
A pioneer who changed the game forever.— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) January 1, 2020
A giant who never failed to Dream Big.
A man who helped put basketball on the map in Canada.
We extend our thoughts & prayers to the Stern family. pic.twitter.com/sLNBNAqPhr
We lost an icon of our sport today with the passing of Commissioner Emeritus David Stern. David was a visionary and innovator in every sense of the language, and the success of our league today is a reflection of his leadership.— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 1, 2020
We extend our thoughts & prayers to his family. pic.twitter.com/qk7NvRvdmH
The Lakers Organization is mourning the passing of former NBA Commissioner David Stern, whose unprecedented vision and tireless spirit made the game what it is today. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his wife, Dianne, and his family. pic.twitter.com/xY5rcoyJIQ— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 2, 2020
NewsletterNe manquez rien de l'actualité internationaleNe manquez rien de l'actualité internationale