À Tahiti, le Festival du film océanien permet au continent lointain de se raconter

We are thrilled to share with you our NEW OFFICAL FILM TRAILER!!!!! Today Dujuan will address the United Nations Human Rights Council. We believe Dujuan is the youngest person ever to address the the Council! We are all so proud of him. He will call the Australian Governmentt to listen to Aboriginal kids like him; “My film is for all Aboriginal kids. It is about our dreams, our hopes and our rights. There are some things I want to see changed: I want my school to be run by Aboriginal people. I want adults to stop cruelling 10 year old kids in jail. I want my future to be out on land with family, strong culture and language. I hope you can make things better for kids like me.” Hanging to watch the film? In My Blood It Runs documentary will be in cinemas across Australia from Feb 2020. You can also host a screening in any cinema anywhere in Australia for your networks - book it now: https://fan-force.com/films/in-my-blood-it-runs/ A huge thank you to all the Arrernte and Garrwa families involved in the making of this film - for your bravery and courage to make this film, and to share your vision for change at the United Nations this week. #HRC42 United Nations Human Rights #Arrernte