Mort de Peter Beard, le photographe de la savane agonisante

The Edge of the World, Uganda, 1966⁠ One of the images from the limited edition Elephant Portfolio, that was donated to Oceana in support of their incredible work on ocean conservation.⁠ ⁠ Dr. Richard Laws a friend of mine, Director, British Antarctic Survey and Former Director, Tsavo Research Project, Kenya wrote this for the Epilogue of the 1977 edition of The End of the Game.⁠ ⁠ “Although the elephant, the whale and homo sapiens appear to be very different from one another, these three wide-ranging species share fundamental characteristics. They are all long-lived. Their longevity of 60-70 years accounts for their having not only similar demographic structures, but also an extended period of childhood, in which the individuals have time to form lasting, closely knit families. Elephant social organization has recently been shown to be remarkably similar to that of man; in fact, the entire ecology of the elephant is now seen to be more similar to that of man than to any other animal. It is therefore not remarkable that man and the elephant are having to face similar and simultaneous crises---like survival.”⁠ @oceana founded in 2001, is the largest international advocacy organization focused solely on ocean conservation. Oceana’s work has yielded immeasurable⁠ results to regulate the damaging effects of climate change through science. Additionally, Oceana is actively working to combat the plague of ocean plastic⁠ pollution. #ecology #elephant #conservation #oceana #oceananygala #biodiversity #oceans #whales #saveouroceans #Africa #Uganda #biology #nature #environment #oceanconservation⁠ #drrichardlaws #atlanticsurvey @susanrockefeller