Covid-19 : la Fifa veut organiser un match caritatif pour lutter contre le virus

I am honored that the #FIFAFoundation will host its first official football match to champion the fight against #COVID19 in support of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) initiative. Proud to be part of it, stay tuned for further details! @FIFAcom @WHO

👉 https://t.co/8ftq3ZTETh pic.twitter.com/YPiG3q9GLq