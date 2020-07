Sibérie : pourquoi il faut s’inquiéter de la vague de chaleur

View this post on Instagram

🔥Northern Russia is experiencing a second summer of widespread wildfires, some remarkably close to the Arctic Ocean. This Landsat 8 image with an infrared overlay shows active burning about 60 miles inland from the East Siberian Sea. ▫️ ➡️Find imagery at http://ow.ly/1Vgz50ArQ58. ▫️ #usgs #science #landsat #landsat8 #russia #satelliteimagery #nasa #wildfires #fires #🔥 #arcticocean #arctic