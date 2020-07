Football : l'actrice Natalie Portman lance une franchise féminine à Los Angeles

View this post on Instagram

I’m so excited to be on a team with this crew of ladies— and we cannot wait to share @weareangelcity women’s soccer with all of you in 2022! ♥️ #noiveneverplayed #iknownothingabout⚽️ #womensupportingwomen #WeAreAngelCity . @natalieportman, @evalongoria, @jessicachastain, @uzoaduba, @alexisohanian, @serenawilliams, @americaferrera, @lilly, @glennondoyle, @abbywambach