Au Liban, de nouveaux affrontements entre manifestants et forces de l'ordre à Beyrouth

Lebanese protesters, enraged by a deadly explosion blamed on government negligence, clash with security forces for the second evening near an access street to the parliament in central Beirut on August 9, 2020. - The huge chemical explosion that hit Beirut's port, devastating large parts of the Lebanese capital and claiming over 150 lives, left a 43-metre (141 foot) deep crater, a security official said. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)

AFP - JOSEPH EID