Éthiopie : le premier convoi d'aide humanitaire en trois mois sur le point d'entrer au Tigré

BREAKING NEWS

🚛🚛🚛🚛🚛🚛



WFP-led convoys to #Tigray are back on the road & making steady progress!



Just arrived in Erepti & will soon cross into Tigray, bringing in over 500 mt of urgently needed WFP/partner food & nutrition supplies for communities on edge of starvation. pic.twitter.com/UGGgvG3n0d