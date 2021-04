L'Équateur et le Pérou, deux pays andins aux urnes pour élire leur futur président

A supporter of the Ecuadorian presidential candidate Andres Arauz holding a signal that reads "Let's recover the train of the future" is seen during the closure of his electoral campaign at the Centro Cultural Deportivo Cumanda in Quito, on April 8, 2021. Leftist presidential candidate Andres Arauz will face right-wing contender Guillermo Lasso in a runoff election which will be held on Sunday, April 11.

© Cristina Vega Rhor, AFP