Australie : inondations record dans l'est, Sydney s'attend au pire

Warragamba dam has started to spill. With heavy rainfall persisting, we are also expecting to see spills at Nepean, Cataract, Cordeaux and Avon dams.

For weather forecasts and flood warnings, visit https://t.co/2GW553xMtn

For emergency information, visit https://t.co/7v9ukIZgQB pic.twitter.com/eainGUuCaw