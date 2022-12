Manifestants exécutés en Iran : "Le régime est prêt à tuer et il veut le faire savoir"

URGENT: His name is #MahanSedrat, 23, a protester on death row.Mahan's father says that his son's death sentence has been confirmed by the Supreme Court & he could be executed at any moment. No due process, no justice! #StopExecutionsInIran

#MehsaAmini #مهسا_امینی #ماهان_صدرات pic.twitter.com/EYIjijCIjI