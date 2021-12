Le mari de la principale opposante biélorusse condamné à 18 ans de prison

Svetlana Tikhanovskaïa dénonce sur Twitter l'arrestation de son mari

Today, the so-called court in Belarus will deliver the sentence to Siarhei Tsikhanouski. I can imagine these numbers. But be it one year, or 20, or 100, – it is unacceptable. The only question I will ask myself is: what am I going to do with this? #StandWithBelarus pic.twitter.com/9BNLTLCquL