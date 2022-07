Les pays européens à l'épreuve des canicules, plus intenses et plus fréquentes

This photograph shows a street thermometer reading 44 degrees Celsius during a heatwave in Seville on July 12, 2022. Firefighters battled wildfires in Spain and Portugal as Western Europe faced its second heatwave in less than a month which threatened glaciers in the Alps and worsened drought conditions. The mass of hot air which pushed temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in large parts of the Iberian Peninsula was set to spread to the north and east in the coming days.

© Jorge Guerrero, AFP