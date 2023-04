🔴 En direct : le ministère américain de la Justice enquête sur la fuite de documents secrets

⚡️Russia targets Zaporizhzhia overnight on April 9, killing 2.



Two Russian missiles hit a private residence in the city of Zaporizhzhia on April 9, acting Zaporizhzhia Mayor Anatolii Kurtiev said via Telegram.



Photos: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration/Anatolii Kurtiev pic.twitter.com/JwCYlRFNs7