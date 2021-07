Liban : Najib Mikati désigné pour former un nouveau gouvernement

A handout picture provided by the Lebanese photo agency Dalati and Nohra shows Lebanon's President Michel Aoun (L) meeting with two-time premier Najib Mikati at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of the capital Beirut on July 26, 2021. The Lebanese president launched talks today with lawmakers to designate a new premier who will make the third attempt within a year to form a government amid deepening political and economic turmoil. According to local media reports, billionaire businessman and former prime minister Najib Mikati, 65, is the most likely choice.

© Dalati and Nohra, AFP