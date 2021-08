Le hip-hop galvanise la jeunesse de Dharavi, le plus grand bidonville d'Inde

Echauffement avant un cours de hip-hop ou "b-boying" sur le toit d'un immeuble du quartier de Dharavi, à Bombay, le 2 juillet 2021 In this picture taken on July 02, 2021 coach Vikram Godakiya (R, red cap) warm up along with the students during a group class to learn breaking or 'b-boying' at a training session on the rooftop of a building in Dharavi slums in Mumbai. After India's largest slum defeated the pandemic, some of its young residents pulled out their phones to write, shoot and release a triumphant rap video.

Punit PARANJPE AFP