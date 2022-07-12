Emmy Awards: les nominations dans les principales catégories

Los Angeles (AFP) – Voici la liste des nominations dans les principales catégories pour la 74e édition des Emmys, dévoilées mardi à Los Angeles.

Meilleure série dramatique

"Better Call Saul"

"Euphoria"

"Ozark"

"Severance"

"Squid Game"

"Stranger Things"

"Succession"

"Yellowjackets"

Meilleure comédie

"Abbott Elementary"

"Barry"

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"Hacks"

"La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Ted Lasso"

"What We Do in the Shadows"

Meilleur acteur dans une série dramatique

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Adam Scott, "Severance"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Meilleure actrice dans une série dramatique

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Zendaya, "Euphoria"

Meilleur acteur dans une série, comédie

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Meilleure actrice dans une série, comédie

Rachel Brosnahan, "La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Elle Fanning, "The Great"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Meilleur second rôle masculin dans une série dramatique

Nicholas Braun, "Succession"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Park Hae-soo, "Squid Game"

Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

John Turturro, "Severance"

Christopher Walken, "Severance"

Oh Yeong-su, "Squid Game"

Meilleur second rôle féminin dans une série dramatique

Patricia Arquette, "Severance"

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Jung Ho-yeon, "Squid Game"

Christina Ricci, "Yellowjackets"

Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul"

J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession"

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Sydney Sweeney, "Euphoria"

Meilleur second rôle masculin dans une série, comédie

Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

Toheeb Jimoh, "Ted Lasso"

Nick Mohammed, "Ted Lasso"

Tony Shalhoub, "La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel"

Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Meilleur second rôle féminin dans une série, comédie

Alex Borstein, "La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Sarah Niles, "Ted Lasso"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Meilleure mini-série

"Dopesick"

"The Dropout"

"Inventing Anna"

"Pam & Tommy"

"The White Lotus"

Meilleur acteur dans une mini-série ou téléfilm

Colin Firth, "The Staircase"

Andrew Garfield, "Under the Banner of Heaven"

Oscar Isaac, "Scenes from a Marriage"

Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"

Himesh Patel, "Station Eleven"

Sebastian Stan, "Pam & Tommy"

Meilleure actrice dans une mini-série ou téléfilm

Toni Collette, "The Staircase"

Julia Garner, "Inventing Anna"

Lily James, "Pam & Tommy"

Sarah Paulson, "Impeachment: American Crime Story"

Margaret Qualley, "Maid"

Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"

Emissions et séries avec le plus de nominations

"Succession" - 25

"Ted Lasso" - 20

"The White Lotus" - 20

"Hacks" - 17

"Only Murders in the Building" - 17

"Euphoria" - 16

"Barry" - 14

"Dopesick" - 14

"Severance" - 14

"Squid Game" - 14

