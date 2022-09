Agression de Hamraoui: Aminata Diallo remise en liberté, sous contrôle judiciaire

Khaira Hamraoui le 20 septembre 2016 au stade Charléty à Paris (à gauche) et Aminata Diallo le 1er mars 2020 au Mapfre Stadium de Columbus, Ohio was charged on September 16, 2022 with "criminal conspiracy" and "aggravated violence" against her former Paris SG team-mate Kheira Hamraoui, the Versailles public prosecutor's office said at the request of AFP. (COMBO/FILES) This combination of file photographs created on November 10, 2021, shows (L) France's midfielder Kheira Hamraoui as she kicks the ball during the women's Euro 2017 qualifying football match between France and Albania at The Charlety Stadium in Paris on September 20, 2016 and (R) France's midfielder Aminata Diallo as she runs with the ball during a 'SheBelieves Cup' football match between France and England at The Mapfre Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on March 1, 2018.

Franck FIFE, Paul VERNON AFP/Archives