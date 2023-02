Jordanie: fan de foot et handicapé, il devient une star depuis sa chambre

Amer Abou Nawas dans sa chambre, d'où il poste ses commentaires sur les match de football notamment européens, le 23 janvier 2023 à Zarqa, en Jordanie The 27-year-old Nawas was born with osteogenesis, or brittle bone disease, a genetic condition hindering normal bone growth that has meant he rarely leaves his home. Offering analysis of matches from the leading European football leagues to almost a quarter of a million followers, his Facebook page,called "HouseAnalyzer" in Arabic, has grown into what he describes as a "big family". love of football has propelled him to social media stardom. Amer Abo Nawas lies on his bed as one of his videos about a football match posted on his social media page plays on a screen, at his home in Zarqa, 30km (18 miles) from Jordan's capital, Amman, on January 23, 2023.

© Khalil MAZRAAWI / AFP