En Arabie saoudite, la mégalopole du futur Neom draine déjà ses condamnés à mort

On #WorldDayAgainstDeathPenalty, #Saudi authorities continue to hand out new death sentences.



Recently, on 2 October, #SaudiArabia’s SCC sentenced to death three members of the Huwaitat tribe who refused to make way for #Neom.



Read more here: ⬇️https://t.co/xjhdcgexnI pic.twitter.com/MuKjpULpkv