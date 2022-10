Iran : une adolescente décède sous les coups de la police lors d'un raid dans son école

NEW: Iran's security forces have unlawfully killed at least 23 children to crush what many people in Iran consider a popular uprising against the Islamic Republic. The victims, aged between 11 and 17, include 20 boys and 3 girls.#مهسا_امینی #MahsaAmini https://t.co/Bzhxd8Vnmn pic.twitter.com/myokGiEVtR