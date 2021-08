Natation : Caeleb Dressel et Emma McKeon, roi et reine des bassins olympiques

🥇 4×100 m freestyle relay

🥇 100 m freestyle (OR)

🥇 100 m butterfly (WR)

🥇 50 m freestyle (OR)

🥇 4×100 m medley relay (WR)



DOMINANCE from Caeleb Dressel in Tokyo. He becomes only the fifth swimmer to win five gold medals at a single Olympics 💪🔥#Tokyo2020 | #Swimming