Tokyo 2021 : le médaillé d'argent CJ Ujah suspendu pour soupçons de dopage

The AIU has started disciplinary proceedings against 4 athletes asserted to have breached anti-doping rules @Tokyo2020 , following testing by @IntTestAgency.

Sadik Mikhou 🇧🇭

Benik Abramyan 🇬🇪

Mark Otieno Odhiambo 🇰🇪

Chijindu Ujah 🇬🇧

👁️⬇️

https://t.co/qjMyEDfwTY#AIUNews pic.twitter.com/l0dUBaFOC9