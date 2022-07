Rugby Africa Cup : l'Algérie s'invite dans le dernier carré

FULL TIME! Zimbabwe 38-11 Côte d'Ivoire @SablesRugbyZW beat Ivory Coast to advance to the semi-finals of the Africa Cup! They will face Namibia on the 6th of July 2022 at 18:00 CAT.#RWCQualifiers#ZimRugby#BackASable#SmoothEasyDrinking pic.twitter.com/5o0YCmR3QV