À un an de Paris-2024, les Françaises du Tour de France rêvent aussi des Jeux

𝐅𝐞𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐝𝐮 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫 : 𝑱𝒖𝒍𝒊𝒆𝒕𝒕𝒆 𝑳𝒂𝒃𝒐𝒖𝒔



🇫🇷 @JulietteLabous started riding early in her youth, motivated by her brother. The one who finished 4th in the #TDFF2022 considers herself an outsider for the #TDFF2023 but already has the yellow jersey in mind!… pic.twitter.com/r09Krg8eAn